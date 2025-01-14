Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $7.33 per share.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.58%.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MS
Morgan Stanley Price Performance
Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $124.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $199.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.61 and its 200 day moving average is $112.83. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $83.09 and a one year high of $136.24.
Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 56.32%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley
In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $7,150,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,488,718.71. This represents a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.