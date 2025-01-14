Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) vs. Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) and Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Immunome has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oculis has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.6% of Immunome shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Oculis shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Immunome shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunome -3,014.59% -48.63% -41.62% Oculis -8,043.28% -71.31% -56.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Immunome and Oculis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Immunome and Oculis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunome 0 0 7 0 3.00 Oculis 0 0 5 0 3.00

Immunome presently has a consensus target price of $28.83, suggesting a potential upside of 187.18%. Oculis has a consensus target price of $28.80, suggesting a potential upside of 28.69%. Given Immunome’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Immunome is more favorable than Oculis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immunome and Oculis”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunome $10.13 million 61.87 -$106.81 million ($8.11) -1.24 Oculis $980,000.00 924.98 -$98.92 million ($1.93) -11.60

Oculis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Immunome. Oculis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immunome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Immunome beats Oculis on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate. Immunome, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Bothell, Washington.

About Oculis

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis. The company is based in Zug, Switzerland.

