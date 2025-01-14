Comparing TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) & KiOR (OTCMKTS:KIORQ)

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) and KiOR (OTCMKTS:KIORQ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and KiOR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions -31.29% -34.10% -20.36% KiOR N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 KiOR 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TOMI Environmental Solutions and KiOR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TOMI Environmental Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 218.18%. Given TOMI Environmental Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TOMI Environmental Solutions is more favorable than KiOR.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and KiOR”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $8.20 million 2.69 -$3.40 million ($0.13) -8.46 KiOR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

KiOR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Summary

TOMI Environmental Solutions beats KiOR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services. It also manufactures, sells, services, and licenses SteraMist Binary Ionization Technology, a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog. The company’s products and services are used in hospitals and medical facilities, bio-safety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, meat and produce processing facilities, universities and research facilities, vivarium labs, and other service industries, including cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, military barracks, police and fire departments, prisons, and athletic facilities; and single-family homes and multi-unit residences. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

About KiOR

KiOR, Inc., incorporated on July 23, 2007, is a development-stage and is a next generation renewable fuels company. The Company is engaged in developing a commercial process to produce cellulosic gasoline and diesel from abundant, lignocellulosic biomass. The Company has developed a two-step technology platform that converts non-food lignocellulose into cellulosic gasoline and diesel that can be transported using the existing fuels distribution system for use in vehicles. The other renewable fuels are derived from soft starches, such as corn starch or cane sugar, for ethanol, or from soy and other vegetable oils for biodiesel, cellulosic fuel is derived from lignocellulose found in wood, grasses and the non-edible portions of plants. The Company has not generated any revenue.

