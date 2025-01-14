AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) and Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) Financial Contrast

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) and AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Turnstone Biologics and AlloVir, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turnstone Biologics 1 0 1 0 2.00 AlloVir 0 0 0 0 0.00

Turnstone Biologics currently has a consensus price target of $2.13, indicating a potential upside of 343.63%. Given Turnstone Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Turnstone Biologics is more favorable than AlloVir.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turnstone Biologics N/A -105.99% -87.27% AlloVir N/A -71.03% -61.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Turnstone Biologics and AlloVir”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turnstone Biologics $19.31 million 0.57 -$55.20 million ($3.24) -0.15 AlloVir N/A N/A -$190.42 million ($0.88) -0.47

Turnstone Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than AlloVir. AlloVir is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Turnstone Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Turnstone Biologics has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlloVir has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Turnstone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of AlloVir shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Turnstone Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of AlloVir shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Turnstone Biologics beats AlloVir on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turnstone Biologics

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas. It is also developing TIDAL-02, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in LA Jolla, California.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

