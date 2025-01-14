Comparing Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) & Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Safe and Green Development and Hongkong Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe and Green Development N/A -492.68% -76.18% Hongkong Land N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safe and Green Development and Hongkong Land”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe and Green Development $173,188.00 20.09 -$4.20 million N/A N/A Hongkong Land $1.84 billion 5.33 -$582.30 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Safe and Green Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hongkong Land.

Safe and Green Development has a beta of 5.24, meaning that its stock price is 424% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hongkong Land has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Safe and Green Development beats Hongkong Land on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe and Green Development

(Get Free Report)

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

About Hongkong Land

(Get Free Report)

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta. The company also develops and sells residential properties. In addition, it is involved in hotel investment, finance, and project management businesses. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Limited.

