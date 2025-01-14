Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.78.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.
Read Our Latest Report on Capital Power
Capital Power Stock Down 3.8 %
Capital Power Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.68%.
About Capital Power
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Power
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.