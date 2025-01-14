Contrasting ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) & Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ARM and Valens Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARM 18.13% 13.69% 9.70% Valens Semiconductor -41.94% -14.05% -12.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ARM and Valens Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARM 2 6 18 1 2.67 Valens Semiconductor 0 0 1 1 3.50

Risk and Volatility

ARM currently has a consensus target price of $150.64, indicating a potential upside of 9.90%. Valens Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.72%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than ARM.

ARM has a beta of 4.53, meaning that its stock price is 353% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARM and Valens Semiconductor”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARM $3.54 billion 40.63 $306.00 million $0.60 228.45 Valens Semiconductor $63.13 million 5.16 -$19.66 million ($0.25) -12.24

ARM has higher revenue and earnings than Valens Semiconductor. Valens Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of ARM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ARM beats Valens Semiconductor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services. Its products are used in various markets, such as automotive, computing infrastructure, consumer technologies, and Internet of things. The company operates in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. Arm Holdings plc operates as a subsidiary of Kronos II LLC.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. It also provides audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, industrial, digital signage, industrial, and medical markets. In addition, it offers automotive chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automotive data solutions, infotainment, telematics, and backbone connectivity. The company’s product series include VS100, VS2000, VS3000, VS6000, VS7000, Valens USB and power extender, Valens VS6320, USB 3.2 Gen1 extension chipset, VA6000, and VA7000. It has a collaboration with iCatch Technology to develop a 360-degree multi-camera videoconferencing solution. The company operates in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Japan, Germany, Hungary, and internationally. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

