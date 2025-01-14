Head to Head Analysis: Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) versus Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC)

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) and Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hafnia and Online Vacation Center”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hafnia $3.04 billion 1.01 $793.28 million $1.70 3.57 Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hafnia has higher revenue and earnings than Online Vacation Center.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hafnia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hafnia and Online Vacation Center, as reported by MarketBeat.

Hafnia currently has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 35.91%. Given Hafnia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hafnia is more favorable than Online Vacation Center.

Profitability

This table compares Hafnia and Online Vacation Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hafnia 53.44% 36.90% 22.38% Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Hafnia pays an annual dividend of $1.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.9%. Online Vacation Center pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Hafnia pays out 88.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Hafnia beats Online Vacation Center on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Online Vacation Center

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets. It also involved in developing and selling river, ocean, and land vacation packages; publishes three travel newsletters under the Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash brands; selling online of golf training aids; and operates a cruises franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents, as well as a website that connects travelers to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

