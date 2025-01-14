Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $19.25 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Invesco alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Invesco

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Invesco Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 22.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Invesco by 22.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,084,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,069 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco stock opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. Invesco has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -89.13%.

About Invesco

(Get Free Report

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.