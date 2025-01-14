Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $424.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of CASY opened at $392.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $268.07 and a one year high of $439.68. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at $959,761.11. The trade was a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,765.72. This represents a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 22.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

