EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) vs. Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Financial Survey

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Reddit and EVmo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Reddit alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reddit -47.83% -40.54% -27.32% EVmo N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reddit and EVmo”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reddit $1.12 billion 25.79 -$90.82 million N/A N/A EVmo $12.56 million 0.00 -$7.14 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

EVmo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Reddit.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Reddit and EVmo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reddit 1 5 14 1 2.71 EVmo 0 0 0 0 0.00

Reddit presently has a consensus target price of $136.75, indicating a potential downside of 17.03%. Given EVmo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EVmo is more favorable than Reddit.

Summary

EVmo beats Reddit on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc. operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About EVmo

(Get Free Report)

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery gig companies. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.