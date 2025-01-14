Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.56.

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $98.50 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 53.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTH opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.87. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $106.99.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

