Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $233.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $217.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $175.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.37 and its 200 day moving average is $184.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.25 and a beta of 1.32. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $257.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.54. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1,158.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 559.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

