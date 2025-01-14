Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.76.

A number of research firms recently commented on DECK. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DECK

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $2,635,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,069,184.20. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $208,620.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,474.72. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,036 shares of company stock worth $13,715,482. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 506.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 512.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,371,000 after acquiring an additional 332,590 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after acquiring an additional 93,580 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DECK opened at $204.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.42. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $117.02 and a 52-week high of $214.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.