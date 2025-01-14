KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.93.

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

KKR stock opened at $141.37 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $163.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.34.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after buying an additional 41,778 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 255.8% during the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

