Solaris Energy Infrastructure (SEI) versus The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Solaris Energy Infrastructure to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s rivals have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Solaris Energy Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 23.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

67.4% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solaris Energy Infrastructure 0 0 2 0 3.00 Solaris Energy Infrastructure Competitors 195 1401 1695 47 2.48

Solaris Energy Infrastructure presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.52%. As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential upside of 23.28%. Given Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Solaris Energy Infrastructure has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solaris Energy Infrastructure and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Solaris Energy Infrastructure $280.14 million $24.34 million 65.86 Solaris Energy Infrastructure Competitors $4.39 billion -$154.22 million 13.59

Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Solaris Energy Infrastructure. Solaris Energy Infrastructure is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Solaris Energy Infrastructure and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaris Energy Infrastructure 4.80% 6.66% 4.12% Solaris Energy Infrastructure Competitors 2.62% 7.27% 4.56%

Summary

Solaris Energy Infrastructure rivals beat Solaris Energy Infrastructure on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites. The company is also involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility. In addition, it develops Railtronix, an inventory management software; and all-electric equipment that automates the low pressure section of oil and gas well completion sites. The company serves exploration and production, and oilfield services industries. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

