Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFGC. UBS Group increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $1,733,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,372 shares in the company, valued at $14,582,671.20. This represents a 10.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,514 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,684 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,088 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,037 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $84.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.65. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $61.60 and a 1-year high of $92.44.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

