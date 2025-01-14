Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Stock Price

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $67.18 on Monday. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $53.13 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.13. The company has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 675.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 246.0% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

