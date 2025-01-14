ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of AACG stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $30.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.86.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

