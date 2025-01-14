ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Price Performance
Shares of AACG stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $30.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.86.
About ATA Creativity Global
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ATA Creativity Global
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.