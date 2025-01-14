Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

ROIC opened at $17.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,473.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4,320.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

