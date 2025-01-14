Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $0.69 on Monday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $18.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. Deer Park Road Corp increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,277,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,162 shares during the quarter. Altisource Portfolio Solutions accounts for approximately 0.2% of Deer Park Road Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Deer Park Road Corp owned approximately 15.86% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

