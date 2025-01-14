Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ APWC opened at $1.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

