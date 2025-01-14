DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEAFree Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance

NASDAQ DTEA opened at $0.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

