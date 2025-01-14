Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $58.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.