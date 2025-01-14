What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for TC Energy Q3 Earnings?

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Veritas upgraded TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

TC Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $45.88 on Monday. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $50.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average is $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.82.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 31.15%.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.822 dividend. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Code Waechter LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 34,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

