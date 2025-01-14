Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AG Q1 Earnings

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday.

AG stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.25.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $146.09 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,404 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 238,618 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 41,211 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.0048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -3.70%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

