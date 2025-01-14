Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Amarin Trading Down 6.7 %
AMRN stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59. Amarin has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $211.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.82.
Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amarin
About Amarin
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
