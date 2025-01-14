Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for OXY

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

NYSE:OXY opened at $52.74 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,614,015 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $164,799,084.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 264,178,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,046,535,678.40. This trade represents a 1.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

