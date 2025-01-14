Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

Shares of STRM opened at $3.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.55. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 92.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.85%.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

