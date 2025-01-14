HC Wainwright Forecasts Inozyme Pharma Q1 Earnings

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note issued on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White expects that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inozyme Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

INZY stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Inozyme Pharma has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 5.0% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after buying an additional 198,216 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 15.0% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,350,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,943,000 after buying an additional 437,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 50,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 19,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 261.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 55,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

