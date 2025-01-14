Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
