Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHRFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

