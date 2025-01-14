Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Price Performance
NASDAQ CREG opened at $0.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.65. Smart Powerr has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
