Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Up 0.2 %

NTZ opened at $4.55 on Monday. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Natuzzi worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

