Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

