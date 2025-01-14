Q1 Earnings Estimate for OXY Issued By Capital One Financial

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OXY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $52.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $71.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,614,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $164,799,084.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 264,178,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,535,678.40. This trade represents a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

