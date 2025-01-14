Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SALM stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.31.
