ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

