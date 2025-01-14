ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Short Interest Down 50.2% in December

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the December 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.66% of ALPS Active REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Shares of REIT stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98.
The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.
