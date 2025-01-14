Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a growth of 241.3% from the December 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 771,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on shares of Nextech3D.AI in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.
About Nextech3D.AI
Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.
