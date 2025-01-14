Short Interest in SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM) Decreases By 50.1%

SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the December 15th total of 303,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
SRM Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of SRM opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SRM Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.
SRM Entertainment Company Profile
