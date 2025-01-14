Short Interest in SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM) Decreases By 50.1%

SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the December 15th total of 303,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SRM opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SRM Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

