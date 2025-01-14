HF Sinclair Announces Upsize of Cash Tender Offer and Pricing of Senior Notes

HF Sinclair Corporation, listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol DINO, made significant announcements in their latest 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. On January 8, 2025, the Corporation disclosed the pricing of $650,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.750% Senior Notes due 2031 and $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 6.250% Senior Notes due 2035.

Additionally, HF Sinclair stated that it was expanding the aggregate purchase price of its previously announced cash tender offer. The Maximum Aggregate Purchase Price has been increased to up to $1,050,000,000 (excluding accrued interest) from the previously set value of $900,000,000.

According to the filing, copies of the press releases concerning these matters were issued on January 8, 2025. The press releases provide comprehensive details about the pricing of the Senior Notes and the updated terms of the cash tender offer. These press releases are furnished in the 8-K filing as Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2 for reference.

It is highlighted that the information shared in the filing regarding the pricing and tender offer should not be considered as a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell securities. HF Sinclair cautioned that the sale of these securities could be restricted in certain jurisdictions without proper registration or qualification under relevant securities laws.

Furthermore, the 8-K filing included information about the financial statements and exhibits associated with the announcement. The filing listed Exhibit 99.1 as the first press release issued on January 8, 2025, and Exhibit 99.2 as the second press release communicating the upsizing of the cash tender offer.

HF Sinclair Corporation emphasized that the information provided in the 8-K filing would not be categorized as “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Additionally, the Corporation clarified that the details should not be considered as integrated into any registration statement or other filings under the Securities Act of 1933 unless expressly referred to in such filings.

For further inquiries regarding the Tender Offer, interested parties are encouraged to reach out to the designated Lead Dealer Managers. BofA Securities and Citigroup are acting as the Lead Dealer Managers for the transaction. D.F. King & Co., Inc. has been appointed as the Tender Agent and Information Agent for the process.

HF Sinclair Corporation, based in Dallas, Texas, is an independent energy firm involved in the production and marketing of various high-value petroleum products. The company owns and operates refineries across several states in the US, providing transportation, storage, and related services to the petroleum industry.

The Corporation’s latest actions, as outlined in the filing, signify strategic financial moves aiming to optimize their debt structure and overall financial position. Investors and stakeholders will likely monitor these developments closely as the Corporation implements its financial strategy moving forward.

