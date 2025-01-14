The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 216.2% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Trading Down 0.7 %

CGABL opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $20.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14.

Get Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 alerts:

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be given a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Company Profile

biohaven is engaged in the identification and development of clinical stage compounds targeting the glutamatergic system. biohaven obtained licenses from yale university school of medicine and massachusetts general hospital regarding intellectual property relating to the use of certain glutamate modulating agents in the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.