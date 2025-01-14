Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Rises By 233.3%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the December 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Neste Oyj Price Performance
NTOIY stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $17.91.
Neste Oyj Company Profile
