Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Rises By 233.3%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the December 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NTOIY stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $17.91.

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

