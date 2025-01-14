MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,306,900 shares, an increase of 234.4% from the December 15th total of 689,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,170,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MMEX Resources Stock Up 100.0 %

Shares of MMEX Resources stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. MMEX Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

MMEX Resources Company Profile

MMEX Resources Corporation engages in the development, financing, construction, and operation of solar-powered modular refineries producing clean fuels, hydrogen, and carbon capture. It intends to produce green and/or blue hydrogen with the option of hydrogen conversion to ammonia or methanol. MMEX Resources Corporation was founded in 1986 and is based in Austin, Texas.

