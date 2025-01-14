Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 215.1% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of ECF stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $10.02.
About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.