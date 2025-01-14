Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 215.1% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ECF stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

