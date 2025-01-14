Short Interest in Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Increases By 231.2%

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 231.2% from the December 15th total of 676,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Snow Lake Resources Stock Performance
LITM stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. Snow Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.
Snow Lake Resources Company Profile
