Short Interest in Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Increases By 231.2%

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 231.2% from the December 15th total of 676,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Snow Lake Resources Stock Performance

LITM stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. Snow Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.

Get Snow Lake Resources alerts:

Snow Lake Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.

Receive News & Ratings for Snow Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snow Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.