Demand Brands (OTCMKTS:DMAN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Demand Brands shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.
Demand Brands Stock Down 33.3 %
About Demand Brands
Demand Brands, Inc focuses on developing electroseismic applications and drone programs technologies for the energy industry. The company is based in Santa Monica, California.
