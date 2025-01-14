Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.67 and traded as high as $18.85. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 273 shares trading hands.

Peoples Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $87.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67.

Get Peoples Financial alerts:

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 54.68%. The business had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter.

Peoples Financial Cuts Dividend

Peoples Financial Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Peoples Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.66%.

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.