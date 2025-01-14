Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $149.23 and traded as high as $207.54. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $205.40, with a volume of 22,787 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

In related news, Director Rae Ann Mckeating sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $97,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,280. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $4,066,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 81,164 shares in the company, valued at $16,501,452.84. The trade was a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,164,310. Insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

