G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.98 and traded as high as $15.65. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 4,097 shares changing hands.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $216.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

